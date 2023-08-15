Governor Tina Kotek hosts signing ceremony for health care bills

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) held a signing ceremony on Tuesday for two health care-related bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, according to state officials.
The state said that House Bill 2002, also known as the Reproductive Health and Access to Care Act, creates protections for patients seeking reproductive and gender-affirming care as well as for health care providers. The bill also closes gaps in insurance coverage for those seeking gender-affirming care, Gov. Kotek’s office said.
“With the leadership and collaboration that we saw across the health care landscape this session, I am confident that Oregon will continue to lead the way in building a more equitable health care system that centers patients and supports workers and providers,” Governor Kotek said.
State officials said that HB 2002 is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that allowed many states to enact total bans on abortion, shut down abortion clinics, OBGYN clinics, and in some cases entire maternal care wings of hospitals.
"Abortion access is not an urban versus rural issue," said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D - Beaverton & SW Portland), chief sponsor of House Bill 2002. "Oregonians across the state agree that a person must have the right to make medical decisions about their body without the government getting in the way. That is precisely what House Bill 2002 does."
State officials said that House Bill 2697 creates a minimum nurse-to-patient ratio and establishes committees for hospital care providers to improve staffing. This bill address staffing shortages in hospitals across the state and gives frontline health workers a voice in their workplaces, the state said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic made clear what many nurses and health care workers already knew: for Oregon to be the healthiest state it can be, its health care workers must be supported,” said Representative Travis Nelson (D - N & NE Portland), vice chair of the House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee and a registered nurse. “I am particularly proud of the fact that this will be the best hospital staffing bill in the country, getting rid of the break buddy system in hospitals and putting nurse to patient ratios in statute. House Bill 2697 is a meaningful step toward retaining health care workers while ensuring that every hospital stay is a safe one."