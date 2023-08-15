Governor Tina Kotek hosts signing ceremony for health care bills

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 105 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. A tad
cooler for Wednesday, with highs 95 to 102. Expect continued
warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s
to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Governor Tina Kotek hosts signing ceremony for health care bills

Gov. Kotek health care bills signing ceremony

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) held a signing ceremony on Tuesday for two health care-related bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, according to state officials.

The state said that House Bill 2002, also known as the Reproductive Health and Access to Care Act, creates protections for patients seeking reproductive and gender-affirming care as well as for health care providers. The bill also closes gaps in insurance coverage for those seeking gender-affirming care, Gov. Kotek’s office said.

“With the leadership and collaboration that we saw across the health care landscape this session, I am confident that Oregon will continue to lead the way in building a more equitable health care system that centers patients and supports workers and providers,” Governor Kotek said.

State officials said that HB 2002 is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that allowed many states to enact total bans on abortion, shut down abortion clinics, OBGYN clinics, and in some cases entire maternal care wings of hospitals.

"Abortion access is not an urban versus rural issue," said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D - Beaverton & SW Portland), chief sponsor of House Bill 2002. "Oregonians across the state agree that a person must have the right to make medical decisions about their body without the government getting in the way. That is precisely what House Bill 2002 does."

State officials said that House Bill 2697 creates a minimum nurse-to-patient ratio and establishes committees for hospital care providers to improve staffing. This bill address staffing shortages in hospitals across the state and gives frontline health workers a voice in their workplaces, the state said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic made clear what many nurses and health care workers already knew: for Oregon to be the healthiest state it can be, its health care workers must be supported,” said Representative Travis Nelson (D - N & NE Portland), vice chair of the House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee and a registered nurse. “I am particularly proud of the fact that this will be the best hospital staffing bill in the country, getting rid of the break buddy system in hospitals and putting nurse to patient ratios in statute. House Bill 2697 is a meaningful step toward retaining health care workers while ensuring that every hospital stay is a safe one."

