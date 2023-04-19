Governor Tina Kotek looks back on 100 days in office

EUGENE, Ore -- Tina Kotek marked 100 days in the Governor's chair at a press conference on Wednesday, April 19.
The governor spent a conference highlighting her early accomplishments and the issues facing the state. A number of major events have already happened in her tenure. The declaration of the emergency on homelessness, Measure 114, and the beginning of a response to the affordable housing crisis to name a few. At the beginning of the conference she focused on Oregon's potential as a state.
"We have an abundance of people in our state who are willing to try things," Gov. Kotek said. "Things they have never done before to solve our greatest challenges, drop what they're doing to help in big ways and small. All because they believe in Oregon's potential."
The governor added that Oregon's problems didn't happen overnight, and they won't be solved overnight. She did, however, set goals for her administration moving forward. Those include building 36,000 new housing units per year as part of her efforts to combat the housing crisis. The governor also styled herself and her policies as practical and pragmatic. She recommitted herself to the State of Oregon, and talked about her willingness to listen to all Oregonians.
"People are sharing what works and what doesn't and Oregonians have surprised me with their openness and commitment to look forward and not backwards," she said. "And the conversations I've had with Oregonians have been the best part of the job by far."
Governor Kotek also called upon the Oregon Legislature to approve a $1.3 billion spending package to tackle homelessness and affordable housing. The governor also mentioned Oregon's illiteracy rates, citing the rates as intolerable.
Paul Harwood is a resident of Corvallis, and he said he believes the first 100 days really set the tone for the administration, a first impression is everything. He feels in the last 10 years there have been a lot of missed opportunities for Oregon to move forward. He said he likes it when government is efficient. So far in Kotek's administration he sees change happening.
He said, "Things are moving, things are happening and that's really what you want to see rather than just being stuck in the mud and doing nothing."
Although he also adds it's too early to start judging Governor Kotek. These early moves, however, have made him more curious about the future of the Governor's tenure. Harwood wants action from the government, action that will lead to long term solutions as opposed to short term effects.