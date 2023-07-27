Governor Tina Kotek signs four new bills addressing homelessness and affordable housing

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed four new bills to address homelessness and affordable housing across the state on Thursday.

In a statement from the Oregon Legislature, they describe the new laws as “major wins on housing and homelessness for all Oregon communities.”

House Bill 3395, Senate Bill 611, House Bill 3042, and Senate Bill 5511 all aim towards identifying the root cause of homelessness and working to build affordable housing across Oregon as quickly as possible.

House Bill 3395 addresses the Housing Supply and Stability Investment. This bill will cut red tape for housing siting and construction, and will allocate $48.5 million from the General Fund for various projects.

Construction will now be allowed in commercial zones, grants will be given to local governments for technical support in developing needed housing, more flexibility will be ensured in zoning regulations to accommodate residential areas, funding will be provided to help low-income college student access affordable housing options, along with several other projects.

The other three bills more specifically address homelessness response and prevention.

Rents are expected to be stabilized by adding a cap on yearly rent increases at 10%, which would keep thousands of Oregonians housed.

Further protections will also be provided for those who rely on subsidized housing, including a three-year safe harbor period for renters living affordable housing under federal protections.

The Housing and Community Services Department will also see a budget of over $2.5 billion and 441 positions, a 28% increase from the current level.

Some highlights of the budget include operating support for existing shelter, aid for those who were displaced by recent wildfires, rental assistance, and eviction prevention.

Representative Ricki Ruiz, co-chief sponsor of House Bill 3042, said “We’re looking at the bigger picture and responding to the housing crisis on all fronts: We’re addressing homelessness and getting people into shelter, preventing more homelessness by preserving existing affordable housing and stopping evictions, and we’re setting the stage for Oregon to build more housing.”

Gov. Kotek said that addressing the affordable housing and homelessness crisis has been a major priority, and realize they still have a long way to go.

“The reality is we have work to do, we are making progress,” Kotek said. “This is about progress today, and it’s also about ‘let’s build on it and keep going.’”

Oregonians can expect to see changes from these new laws very soon in their everyday lives.