Graduation rates rise for Oregon schools in 2022, according to Department of Education

SALEM, Ore. -- Good news from the Oregon Department of Education, as data from schools across the state shows that the statewide graduation rate has risen to its second highest ever level just one year after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Oregon Department of Education, 81.3% of the class of 2022 successfully graduated. The ODE said that compared to 2021, every single student group made gains in their graduation rate, and that this is the second highest graduation rate ever recorded in the state. The increased graduation rate comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the ODE said saw a slight drop in graduation rates. According to the ODE, this decisive recovery is a sign that Oregon’s students and schools are recovering from the pandemic.
“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators, and the individualized, student centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”
Some local school districts also shared information about their specific graduation rates. According to the Corvallis School District, their graduation rate in 2022 was about 89%, an increase from 2021’s graduation rate of 88% and 7% higher than the overall state’s. Bethel School District in Eugene said 81.7% of its 2022 class graduated on time, and that Willamette High School specifically saw 88.3% of its seniors graduate on time.