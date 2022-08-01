Grant and senate bills fund salmon conservation efforts in Coquille tribal lands

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Good news for endangered salmon in Coquille Indian Tribal lands, as a grant and some Senate bills promise to inject a healthy helping of cash to fight off invasive predators and maintain their natural habitat.
The Oregon Senate’s appropriation bills for 2023 will include $750,000 for Coquille River Chinook salmon conservation. The Coquille Indian Tribe expressed gratitude for having the salmon included in the bill. Tribe officials say that although salmon preservation is the main focus of the bill, habitat preservation efforts that go along with it will benefit a wide variety of threatened species including Coho salmon and lampreys. The tribe has worked with state and local partners to try and save the fish after learning their numbers were dwindling last year. The Senate bill is not final and has to be merged with the version from the House of Representatives.
The tribe is also using money from grants to try and rid the waters of an invasive species that preys upon these salmon. Using a $100,000 grant from the Spirit Mountain Community fund, the Coquille Indian Tribe purchased an electrofishing boat to target invasive bass that prey upon juvenile salmon. The tribe says the grant is indicative of collaborative efforts between Oregon tribes to help the waterways. Before acquiring this new boat, the tribe says they had been using a boat on loan from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. With this new boat, the tribe says they and ODFW can both hunt down the invasive fish.