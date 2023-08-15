Grants Pass man arrested for choking relative on crabbing boat trip

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for choking a family member while on a crabbing outing, according to sheriff’s deputies.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a reported domestic incident at 1:54 p.m. on August 13 on Kingfisher Road in Coos Bay. A deputy spoke with several witnesses who claimed that the suspect, identified as Brock Smith, 40, of Grants Pass, attacked and choked a family member while they were on a crabbing boat trip, authorities said.
CCSO said that Smith was arrested and faces felony domestic assault and strangulation charges. He was lodged at the Coos County Jail where he is being held without bail, sheriff’s deputies said.