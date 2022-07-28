Grants Pass man arrested in Myrtle Creek on child sex abuse charges

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A suspect in a case of encouraging child sexual abuse was arrested on July 26, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team reported.
Officials say SOCET received tips that numerous images of child exploitation had been uploaded at a home in Grants Pass. SOCET and Grants Pass police carried a search warrant off of Florer Drive in Grants Pass, according to officials. They said the prime suspect, Saige Powers-Collins, 23, was not there when they served the search warrant. Officials add they found digital devices that will be investigated for more evidence of child exploitation.
Law enforcement officials say they were eventually able to contact Powers-Collins in Myrtle Creek and arrest him without incident. Powers-Collins is charged with one count of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one count of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
SOCET said they received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the uploaded images. These tips led to an investigation, which led to subpoenas, which led to the search warrant on Powers-Collins’ home.
SOCET said they also made an arrest in an unrelated case at about the same time thanks to tips from the NCMEC. They said Joshua Pettry, 28, was arrested as he left his home in Butte Falls. He was charged with two counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.