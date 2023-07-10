 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grants Pass man killed in motorcycle crash at Oregon Dunes

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man died following a fatal motorcycle crash in the Oregon Dunes on the afternoon of July 2, according to authorities.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that the dispatch center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. reporting a person that was unconscious and not breathing following a motorcycle crash. Responding deputies, fire officials, and medical personnel implemented emergency life-saving measures but the victim, identified as Steven Hagenbuch, 29, of Grants Pass, died of crash-related injuries, authorities said. CCSO officials said he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said that their investigation determined high winds, a changing landscape and glare from the sun contributed to the accident.

Tags

Recommended for you