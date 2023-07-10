Grants Pass man killed in motorcycle crash at Oregon Dunes

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man died following a fatal motorcycle crash in the Oregon Dunes on the afternoon of July 2, according to authorities.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that the dispatch center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. reporting a person that was unconscious and not breathing following a motorcycle crash. Responding deputies, fire officials, and medical personnel implemented emergency life-saving measures but the victim, identified as Steven Hagenbuch, 29, of Grants Pass, died of crash-related injuries, authorities said. CCSO officials said he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials said that their investigation determined high winds, a changing landscape and glare from the sun contributed to the accident.