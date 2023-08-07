Grass fire knocked down with swift response from Douglas County fire crews

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County fire crews quickly knocked down a grass fire in Roseburg on Saturday evening, according to fire officials.
Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said fire crews with DFPA and Douglas County Fire District #2 responded at about 6 p.m. to a fast-moving grass fire estimated at between two and three acres near Fisher Road. Ground crews with both agencies divided left and right flank attacks on the fire, with DFPA’s aviation unit provided an aerial attack, with bucket drops knocking down the fire’s forward spread toward homes, authorities said.
DFPA officials said the fire was completely trailed and 60 percent mopped up of flammable materials by 8:45 p.m. Fire crews will remain on scene with a dozer unit finishing mop-up work until the area is cleared, authorities said.
Fire officials said the fire is known to be human-caused and is under active investigation. No homes or structures were damaged by this fire, authorities said.
Authorities said that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with traffic control. The Douglas district is currently at a high level of fire danger, DFPA officials said.