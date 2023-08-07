 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Grass fire knocked down with swift response from Douglas County fire crews

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County Fisher Road Fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County fire crews quickly knocked down a grass fire in Roseburg on Saturday evening, according to fire officials.

Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said fire crews with DFPA and Douglas County Fire District #2 responded at about 6 p.m. to a fast-moving grass fire estimated at between two and three acres near Fisher Road. Ground crews with both agencies divided left and right flank attacks on the fire, with DFPA’s aviation unit provided an aerial attack, with bucket drops knocking down the fire’s forward spread toward homes, authorities said.

DFPA officials said the fire was completely trailed and 60 percent mopped up of flammable materials by 8:45 p.m. Fire crews will remain on scene with a dozer unit finishing mop-up work until the area is cleared, authorities said.

Fire officials said the fire is known to be human-caused and is under active investigation.  No homes or structures were damaged by this fire, authorities said.

Authorities said that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with traffic control. The Douglas district is currently at a high level of fire danger, DFPA officials said.

