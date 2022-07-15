Gravel bar on McKenzie River blocks passage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says.
The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.
The LCSO says those in drifting watercraft will probably have to get out of the vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Officials advise caution for those trying to navigate this portion of the river. At this time of year, rivers can still be unpleasantly cold and dangerous to swim in.