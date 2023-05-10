Green Peter, Lookout Point reservoirs levels to be drawn down for fish survival and passage

PORTLAND, Ore. – Water levels in the Green Peter and Lookout Point reservoirs will be drawn down next month to historically low levels in order to aid survival and passage of Chinook and steelhead fish populations, according to Portland District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials.
Corps officials said Chinook and steelhead salmon hatch in river freshwaters and then migrate to the ocean. They remain in the ocean for several years before returning to the river in which they hatched, officials said.
“Salmon are surface-oriented fish, so we’re hoping they'll key into the increased surface outflows from the reservoir [during the drawdown] and swim downstream, where they need to go,” said Kathryn Tackley, a physical scientist at the Portland district.
Green Peter’s drawdown will see a surface elevation about 120 feet lower than historical levels since the reservoir’s construction, corps officials said. Officials said that Lookout Point’s will be about 80 feet lower than previous drawdowns.
The action was mandated by a 2021 U.S. District Court requiring corps officials to improve fish passage and water quality for Chinook and steelhead salmon, both of which are threatened under the Endangered Species Act, according to the corps website.
Both reservoirs are expected to reach target elevation levels by mid-November and will hold these levels for a month, corps officials said. Officials said they will begin filling the reservoirs in mid-December to normal winter flood risk levels.
Green Peter Reservoir is located in Linn County about 11 miles northeast of Sweet Home, while Lookout Point Reservoir is located about 22 miles southeast of Eugene in Lane County.