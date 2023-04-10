Greenhill Humane Society announces completion of new pet food pantry warehouse

EUGENE, Ore. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday will celebrate Greenhill Humane Society’s newly-built community pet food pantry warehouse, Greenhill officials said.
The ceremony, hosted by Greenhill and the Eugene Chamber of Commerce, will be held noon on April 13,at the shelter, humane society representatives said. The new temperature-controlled warehouse is part of Greenhill’s ongoing efforts to increase access to pet food and supplies, said Cary Lieberman, Greenhill’s executive director.
““We never want a family to surrender their pet due to financial hardship. In recent years we’ve seen an increased need to help community members with access to free pet food and supplies,” Lieberman said. “The addition of this storage facility allows us to receive and store more pet food and supplies to help even more people. This also enables us to distribute items to local human-focused non-profits to help the people and animals who need it most.”
Organization representatives said the new warehouse will afford the ability to accept larger deliveries.
Greenhill’s Community Pet Food Pantry program saw significant expansion with nationwide support following the 2020 Holiday Farm fire, Greenhill officials said. The organization also said that COVID-19 pandemic was also a major contributor to continued growth in demand.
Greenhill officials said that they have distributed over 75 tons of pet food in the past three years.
Greenhill Humane Society accept donations of dog and cat food, treats, cat litter and kitten milk replacer at their shelter between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days a week. They also accept monetary donations through their web site.
More information about Greenhill Humane Society can be found online.