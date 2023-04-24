Greenhill Humane Society faces possible cuts in funding from city

EUGENE, Ore. – A budget proposed by the City of Eugene could mean Greenhill Humane Society cutting their animal welfare officers by one-third.
This new budget could be in effect as early as July 1 if it moves forward as proposed. City managers are scheduled to present their budgets, and the public will have multiple opportunities to weigh in at meetings throughout May to voice their concerns.
Lieberman also said their shelter contract is facing a 56% reduction.
The city let Greenhill know about a month ago that they were considering cuts to animal services, but didn’t know the full impact until the preliminary budget was released about a week ago.
“What they're doing with animal services is cutting it disproportionately to virtually all the other services they have planned,” said Greenhill Humane Society’s executive director, Cary Lieberman.
Officials at Greenhill say they can only work with two animal welfare officers from Eugene Police Department right now, and, if the proposed budget is approved, they’ll go from working seven days a week to four. Lieberman said this would lead to questions on what Greenhill would be able to sustain on the sheltering end of services.
The facility averages about 1,200 animals sheltered as part of the contract with Eugene each year, which may not be possible if the budget cuts go through, Lieberman said.
Greenhill said they take in about 3,700 shelter animals each year in total.
The city manager will present the budget, which can be found online, via zoom on Wednesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m.