Greenhill Humane Society reduces fees for Cat-a-Paw-Looza special

EUGENE, Ore. –As part of its Cat-a-Paw-Looza adoption promotion, Greenhill Humane Society has reduced adoption fees for all cats aged one year and older, Greenhill officials said.
Greenhill said that they have taken in more than 560 kittens so far this year, which is a 28 percent increase over 2022. They have reduced adoption fees through July 16 for adult cats to $23 to help move them into new homes sooner, Greenhill staff said.
“We have over 27 adult cats in our care that are asking for a quiet home, away from all the rowdy kittens,” said Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill’s Community Engagement & Events Manager. “I also think they’re a bit jealous of how fast the youngsters get adopted. But, in all seriousness, we are seeing a longer than usual kitten season this year and would love to get our adult cats adopted to ensure we have room for the increased need.”
All cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption, Greenhill said. Greenhill staff said that kitten season usually runs from late spring through summer, and is the time of year when female cats are likely to have a litter of kittens, though the season can run longer when fall and winter seasons aren’t as cold or rainy.
Greenhill is open every day with adoption meet and greets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cats that are part of this promotion can be seen online. A wish list for the Greenhill shelter and more information about Greenhill’s summer long kitten shower can be found here.
For more information about Greenhill Humane Society, visit their website.