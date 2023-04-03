Greenhill Humane Society sets goal of $100,000 for 30th annual Bark in the Park

EUGENE, Ore. – Greenhill Humane Society is preparing to host a major fundraising party for pooches next month, event organizers said.
The annual Bark in the Park event, set for Sunday, May 21 at Alton Baker Park, marks the 30th anniversary of one of Greenhill’s biggest fundraisers, said organizers.
Greenhill officials said they hope to raise $100,000 to continue vital services for more than 3,400 animals this year.
“Bark in the Park is a large party for pups and their people!” said Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill’s Community Engagement & Events Manager. “We are very excited to bring our animal-loving community together again for this fun event. This event celebrates the human-animal bond and raises funds that go to providing care and resources for animals and their people.”
Activities beginning at 7 a.m. and running until noon will include 10K, 5K, and 2K run and walk events for individuals or teams, dog activities, vendor booths, food trucks, demonstration, contests and more, the organizers said.
Pre-registration up until May 20 for $35 includes a doggie bandana, or $50 with a t-shirt for humans. Registration will be slightly more expensive on the day of the event, and children 12 years and under may register for free, organizers said. Greenhill officials said t-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event while supplies last.
Last year’s Bark in the Park attracted more than 1,000 dogs and their humans, Greenhill Human Society officials said. Donations and grants are key funding sources for Greenhill’s continued operations, organizers said.
Along with providing care for more than 3,000 animals, Greenhill officials said their organization also oversees adoption services, spay and neuter programs, and foster care opportunities, among other services.
More information can be found online.