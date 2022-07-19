Greenhill Humane Society takes in 26 abandoned cats, puts them up for adoption

EUGENE, Ore. -- Dozens of abandoned cats kept in squalid conditions were taken in by Greenhill Humane Society last Monday, and the organization says it’s working to care for them now.
Greenhill says they received 26 cats on July 11 from a local hoarding case. They add that the cats were all abandoned in a rented Eugene apartment, and that they were received in poor condition. Hannah Washington, Greenhill’s Feline Program Manager, said the humane society is working to care for the cats and give them the treatment they need.
“Based on the condition of the cats, it’s clear that their living conditions were inhumane,” said Washington. “The cats all have ringworm, and some are very under-socialized. We are working to provide them the care and treatment they need.”
With these cats, Greenhill says they’re treating more than 60 cats for ringworm. The humane society adds that ringworm treatment can take months, meaning they need to find families willing to adopt the cats while they’re still being treated for parasites. They say adopters will be given training and supplies to continue ringworm treatment.
Some of the cats from the hoarding case will be up for adoption starting tomorrow, July 20. Greenhill says some of the cats are shy, but they are all friendly and affectionate. Adopters for these animals will be educated about the cats’ needs and provided supplies to make treatment more manageable.