Greenhill Humane Society urges foster adoptions during kitten season

EUGENE, Ore. – Kitten season has begun, and Greenhill Humane Society is looking to get extra supplies to help care for the hundreds of kitty babies they expect to see over the summer.
According to Greenhill, unspayed female cats tend to have litters of kittens at around the beginning of summer, meaning that in addition to the usual uptick of shelter intakes at that time of year, Greenhill anticipates seeing hundreds of kittens coming in as well. To help care for the new cats, Greenhill is hosting their annual “kitten shower,” and encouraging interested people to donate supplies or become foster caretakers for the kittens.
“Thanks to the help of our tremendous foster families, most of these kittens are under our care for an average of 8 weeks, receive nutritious food, vaccines and are spayed or neutered before going up for adoption,” said Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill’s Community Engagement & Events Manager. “Donations of supplies are critical to saving these young kittens’ lives.”
According to Greenhill, in 2022 their foster families cared for 479 kittens. In 2023, Greenhill sent more than 208 kittens into foster homes and expects this year’s total to exceed last year’s. Greenhill staff say foster homes provide a calm environment for young pets to grow up in, and foster families receive all necessary supplies and support from Greenhill’s veterinarians.
In addition to fostering kittens and other pets, anyone interested in helping can help out by donating supplies to Greenhill. While those who wish to help can view Greenhill’s online wish list for ideas on what to donate, the shelter said their most needed items include kitten milk replacer, food for kittens and fully-grown cats, scales to weigh kittens, playpens, and mini Miracle Nipples to be used to feed very young kittens. Donated supplies are used in Greenhill’s foster program.