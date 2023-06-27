Greenhill Humane Society urges pet safety ahead of holiday weekend

EUGENE, Ore. – Pet safety is a concern as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, given that loud noises, such as fireworks, can frighten and confuse animals, according to the Greenhill Humane Society.
Greenhill staff said that animals that become agitated by fear from prolonged periods of loud noises may become separated from their humans, escaping through screen doors or fences.
“Fourth of July should be a fun day for everyone, including pets,” said Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill Humane Society’s community engagement and events manager. “Unfortunately, the loud noises from fireworks can cause panic, confusion, and stress for pets which can lead to them getting out and getting lost. It’s important to ensure your pet is safe inside and that they are wearing up-to-date identification tags in case they end up running outside. If someone loses their pet or finds a lost animal, check-in with Greenhill Humane Society and call your local animal control agency.”
Greenhill officials encourage pet owners to keep their furry family members safely indoors with updated identification tags in case they do manage to escape, staffers said. Greenhill staff said their facility serves as the stray intake shelter for most of Lane County, they update their website in real time as animals are brought into the facility.
In light of the City of Eugene’s ban on fireworks within the city limits for 2023, the humane society has a number of recommendations related to keeping pets safe, Greenhill officials said. Greenhill staffers said the first is to not bring your pet to fireworks displays, and when fireworks are being used, keep pets indoors.
Keeping pets in a quiet room and turning on a fan or providing other soothing background noise can also help put them at east, Greenhill staff said. Greenhill officials said owners may also consider discussing medications with their veterinarian, or other alternatives.
Greenhill said pets should wear current identification tags and also recommend microchips in case their collar comes off.
