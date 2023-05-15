 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Greenhill Humane Society's 30th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser is May 21

  • Updated
  • 0
Bark in the Park

EUGENE, Ore. – Who let the dogs out? The answer, this weekend, is Greenhill Humane Society, as their 30th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser is May 21 at Alton Baker Park.

The annual event is Greenhill’s biggest fundraiser each year, and they’re hoping to draw in thousands of people and their pets. Greenhill is about halfway toward their goal of raising more $100,000 to provide care for more than 3,400 animals this year.

“I think what we enjoy most is getting to know families that come out, kind of what their interests and needs are, spreading awareness about what we do here at the shelter, um, talking about some of our adoptable dogs, um, but most importantly, just helping people with resources and giving folks an excuse to get out and enjoy the weather, um, with their pets,” said Sarah Bouzad, the community engagement & events manager at Greenhill Humane Society.

Money raised from the event will support adoption services, humane education, a community pet food pantry, domestic violence assistance, senior assistance, pet retention assistance, spay and neuter programs, and both volunteer and foster care opportunities.

Pre-registration is $35 through Saturday, which includes a doggie bandana, and $50 for human owners that would like a t-shirt. Registration the day of the event is $40 or $55 with a t-shirt.

Participants can show up anytime after 7 a.m. The 5 and 10K runs start at 8:30 a.m. and the 2K starts at 9:45 a.m.

Other highlights include vendors, food trucks, giveaways, and lots of Meet-the-Breed dogs.

More information, including how to register, can be found online.

Tags

Recommended for you