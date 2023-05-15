Greenhill Humane Society's 30th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser is May 21

EUGENE, Ore. – Who let the dogs out? The answer, this weekend, is Greenhill Humane Society, as their 30th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser is May 21 at Alton Baker Park.
The annual event is Greenhill’s biggest fundraiser each year, and they’re hoping to draw in thousands of people and their pets. Greenhill is about halfway toward their goal of raising more $100,000 to provide care for more than 3,400 animals this year.
“I think what we enjoy most is getting to know families that come out, kind of what their interests and needs are, spreading awareness about what we do here at the shelter, um, talking about some of our adoptable dogs, um, but most importantly, just helping people with resources and giving folks an excuse to get out and enjoy the weather, um, with their pets,” said Sarah Bouzad, the community engagement & events manager at Greenhill Humane Society.
Money raised from the event will support adoption services, humane education, a community pet food pantry, domestic violence assistance, senior assistance, pet retention assistance, spay and neuter programs, and both volunteer and foster care opportunities.
Pre-registration is $35 through Saturday, which includes a doggie bandana, and $50 for human owners that would like a t-shirt. Registration the day of the event is $40 or $55 with a t-shirt.
Participants can show up anytime after 7 a.m. The 5 and 10K runs start at 8:30 a.m. and the 2K starts at 9:45 a.m.
Other highlights include vendors, food trucks, giveaways, and lots of Meet-the-Breed dogs.
More information, including how to register, can be found online.