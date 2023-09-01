Greenhill receives 35 abandoned cats from hoarding case

EUGENE, Ore. – Greenhill Humane Society received 35 cats in late August from a local hoarding and neglect case.
According to Greenhill, all the cats were aged 1.5 years to 2 years old and were abandoned in a rented Eugene apartment. They all have health issues and some more serious conditions according to Ashley Lalan, Greenhill’s Feline Program Manager.
One of the health conditions all 35 of the cats came in with is ringworm, a highly contagious, but treatable zoonotic disease. Ringworm treatment can take months, but can be done in a home environment, so Greenhill is looking for families to adopt the cats while still under treatment.
Greenhill said they will also provide adopters with training, medication, and supplies to continue treatment in their homes.
Lalan said they are working to provide the cats with the care and treatment they need, and the cats are quickly adapting to new environments.
“Initially they were timid, but they’ve warmed up to our team and are proving to be outgoing, friendly cats,” Lalan said. “Adoptive families will find that after a little bit of time and trust building, there will be a loyal bond.”
Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill’s Community Engagement and Events Manager, said they are looking to find homes for the cats as soon as possible because the cats brought in require so much attention.
“We currently have over 160 animals in our care, and more coming in every day,” Bouzad said. “Because each of these cats require extra time and care, it reduces the number of animals we can care for overall.”
Seven of the cats are available for adoption on September 1, and eight more cats will be available on September 2. More cats will be available for adoption in the following weeks.
Greenhill said some of the cats are initially shy, but many are very friendly and affectionate. The adoption price for these cats have also been reduced to $45, and there will be a special process for adopters including education about how to properly take care of the cats.
People interested in adopting these cats can visit Greenhill’s website or visit the shelter starting September 1 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., as the shelter is operating on a first come first served limited capacity basis. Fostering is also an option and donations are accepted on their website.
To learn more about the cats, the conditions they were found in, and the treatment available to adopters or foster parents for ringworm and other feline diseases, tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. tonight.