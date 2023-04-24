Grieving family says angels appeared in the sky over Springfield; they plan to start charitable foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.—People reported seeing glowing movement in the sky over the weekend, and for one family, they said it was an answered prayer.
Pam Perez lost her son, Troy Rhodes, to cancer Saturday night.
"I said I got to have a sign, Lord, that he's okay, and that's what He gave us, He gave us the angels in the sky," Perez said.
Perez said moments before this, her son died, and the movement in the sky was angels.
"I know there are not a lot of believers out there, but I know what I saw in my heart, and I find comfort in that. It doesn't matter what people believe; I know what I saw," Perez said.
Troy found out he had cancer while behind bars. When things started to get bad in March, Perez fought for him to come home so he could spend his last days surrounded by family.
"We wanted him to pass away with us at home, but it was hard. I made so many phone calls on his behalf. I even called the governor, and she ended up granting it, and he was able to come home," Perez said.
So, for a few weeks, Troy stayed in his room at home, eventually passing away on April 22.
"He was comfortable while he was here; this is kind of like a hospital bed in a way. I would come in and ask if he needed anything, and he would say, 'No, Mom, I just don't want to die alone.' I told him, honey, you are not going to die alone," Perez said.
And it was at that very moment when Pam's sister, Barbra Cartwright, felt she should go outside.
"It was getting to be too much in the room. Then, I got this nudge to go outside in the front of the house. I turned around, and right there, and right there in the sky were four angels, and they were flapping their wings, and they were spinning around. I just screamed to my sister, get out here, you got to see this," Cartwright said.
Perez said she fell to her knees, and it was exactly what she needed that moment after her son died.
"The world needs to hear this because there is a God, and there are angels, and they were dancing. I know some people might have doubts or believe they are just lights. But I know that God gave me that peace. God is good; the hospice lady was on her way and even told us she saw them as well and pulled over," Perez said.
Now, they're hoping to honor Troy by giving back to the community.
"He said, 'Mom, if I ever pass, I want to start a foundation for people who are terminally ill, and they can go home to their families if they're in prison,'" Perez said.
They'd call it the Troy Rhodes Foundation, a place where people can get the physical and mental resources they need after being released from prison.
"Everyone has their own background; we could have a garden out there for them; they could do their own work and be proud of what they're doing," Perez said.
The family hopes their story will encourage the community that there's light even in the darkest moments and you're not alone.