Grilled Cheese Experience returns to raise funds for local food bank

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Local restaurants are gearing up for the annual Grilled Cheese Experience, a fundraiser to hep support Food for Lane County.
The ninth annual event kicks off Wednesday, February 1, and runs through the end of the month. 27 restaurants from all over Lane County are taking part, including ones in Eugene, Springfield, Pleasant Hill, Cottage Grove and Harrisburg. For every grilled cheese they sell, $2 goes to Food for Lane County. Organizers like Dawn-Marie Woodward with Food for Lane County say that $2 provides six meals for those who are struggling, so it’s a great way to get a great lunch, help support local restaurants, and help those who are in need.
“All we need is like half of Lane County's population to go buy one sandwich, and we could raise $400,000 if that was the case,” Woodward said.
The restaurants are planning to go really over the top with their sandwiches this year. Some are even planning to change their options weekly. Garret Kirsch, the co-owner of the Northwest Burger Annex, said they were excited to participate.
“We kind of want to stay true to the burger place so we're doing something fun. We're doing a patty melt, which is a smashed burger, swiss cheese, grilled onions, house made thousand island on a marble rye,” Kirsch said. “It's fun for us because we get to do a special, but it's also fun because we get to donate to them at the end of it.”
In 2022, Food for Lane County raised about $15,000, but back then they had a matching donor, and they don’t this year. To make up for that, they’re really hoping people will try all kinds of new sandwiches to help out. You can get a Grilled Cheese Experience passport at participating restaurants, and be entered to win prizes for participating.