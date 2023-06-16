Groups reflect, look ahead as state senate walkout ends and work resumes

OREGON -- As the Oregon Senate is back in session after a historic, weeks-long walkout, several groups are closely watching the legislature’s work. One organization is even citing “budget uncertainty” caused by the walkout as a reason why they are making cuts to their services.

Even though the walkout ended on June 15, there is still a lot of work the legislature has to do that can have an impact on state agencies.

Like other executive agencies across Oregon, the Office of the State Fire Marshal closely watched efforts to get the senate back to work. According to Public Affairs Director Alison Green, they created contingency plans during that time for the various outcomes of the walkout.

The agency is in a unique position, Green said, as they are working to separate themselves from the Oregon State Police and become their own independent organization.

The legislature’s ability to pass a state budget is crucial for guiding agency work, but the legislature also sets policy that impacts their work. The state fire marshal will be watching not only how much money they will receive but what initiatives they will have to take on.

“You know, all of us agencies, we have policy bills that get recommended by legislators that implement new policies for us or continue policies for us,” Green said. “So, we wait to see where those land, cause at the end of the day, we follow what is given to us by the legislature.”

On top of the bill establishing their budget, the fire marshal’s office will also watch nearly a dozen bills that will affect urban search and rescue, wildfire risk reduction and other programs.

Education providers like colleges and schools also closely watched the legislative impasse.

The Lane Community College Board of Education sent a letter to legislators on June 8 outlining the negative impacts a prolonged legislative deadlock would have on the college.

Board Chair Rosie Pryor said an inability to receive state funds would have required the college to take out large loans to cover operating costs. District taxpayers could have potentially needed to cover as much as $200,000 in interest, she said.

The college is currently seeing increased enrollment after a period of downward trends. But if the state could not work to fund scholarships and other grants community college students depend on, Pryor said, enrollment could have decreased. With funding levels tied to enrollment, LCC would take another hit.

She is relieved that the senate is back to work.

“We are overjoyed that members of the legislature have come to some agreements with each other and are working on passing budgets--we are hopeful that they will pass those budgets before the end of the session,” she said. “That will be a great relief for us. We were not looking forward to the potential to have to negotiate hundreds of thousands of dollars in loan payments.”

But the Senate being back in session does not solve everything. The stoppage in legislative work has a ripple effect. Corvallis-based Unity Shelter said they are closing their men’s shelter as a result of “budget uncertainty” created by the stalemate in Salem.

Executive Director Shawn Collins said while their other services will remain open and help brunt the impact of the closure, it was a tough decision to close their South Corvallis shelter for men.

It was a closure that had to happen, he said, as they are currently running on reserve funding they are stretching to last a few months. Closing the shelter will help them keep their other services operating.

Most of Unity Shelter’s funds come from the Community Services Consortium, a multi-county agency who takes funds budgeted by the state and awards them to community groups. The agency typically awards funds by May or June, Collins said, but with the senate walkout delaying the budget process, funding opportunities have not been announced.

Even though the senate is back to work, he said, it may be a while before the money gets out to Unity Shelter.

“It takes time for that money to flow, for [the Community Services Consortium] to properly manage it, get contracts in place and get that money into the hands of agencies that rely on them for funding,” Collins said. “So, we think that it could easily be late July, August, maybe even September before any money starts to flow.”

He said the delay in budget work caused by the walkout has real world impacts, not just for those experiencing homelessness, but for those who rely on state services and the agencies who provide them. The legislators who walked out, Collins said, need to understand those impacts.

“They need to understand that it's not--this is not a game,” he said. “There's a lot of people who rely on that state budget being passed in a timely manner so that their lives are not disrupted over a few bills that they don't like.”

Collins said people who have been dissatisfied with the senate’s actions should reach out to the legislature and advocate for change to prevent this kind of thing from happening in the future. Any and all donations, he said, whether it be a person’s money or time, will be a great help to Unity Shelter.

The group is committed to reopening the men’s shelter in the future when more stable funding resumes, Collins said.