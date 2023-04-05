Guaranty Chevrolet giving away free eggs on Friday morning

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Eggs may be soaring in price at local grocery stores, but one local company is helping by providing families with free eggs this Friday morning.
Guaranty Chevrolet founder Herb Nill first uttered the familiar phrase, “Eggs are cheaper in the country” in 1966. This Friday, the phrase gets updated to “eggs are free in the country” when Guaranty provides local families with a dozen eggs for free.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on April 7, Guaranty Chevrolet will be giving away one dozen brown eggs to all families who come out while supplies last. At least the first two dozen eggs given away will be brown, free-range eggs from Dari-Mart.
Starting at 8 a.m., the eggs will be available to those who stop by the dealership. There’s no need to test drive a car or truck, as the giveaway is a partnership with Guaranty and locally-owned Dari-Mart.
"Easter is this Sunday, so we want to provide local families with a dozen free eggs to enjoy as a healthy breakfast, or to use in a backyard egg hunt," says Guaranty dealer Shannon Nill. "My Dad always said that eggs were cheaper in the country, and I think he'd be proud of us for providing free eggs to nice local families this Friday."
Guaranty is five minutes north of the Eugene Airport on Highway 99, and is easily found below one of the largest American flags to fly in Oregon.