Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City is hosting a fundraiser for amputees

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A fundraiser is being held on Saturday to benefit disabled individuals looking to acquire prosthetic limbs.
On Saturday Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City will host a benefit car wash to raise funds to help amputees toward the purchase of prosthetic limb. Guaranty Chevrolet owner Shannon Nill, who lost a limb as a child, says the car wash is free, but accepting donations. Any donation will be matched by Guaranty and go toward the purchase of prosthetics for amputees.
The event will be located at 148 Pacific Highway West, in Guaranty Chevrolet’s old used truck lot in Junction City.