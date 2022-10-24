Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek visits Eugene to talk reproductive rights

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights.
This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore. Kotek’s campaign says the candidate will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to towns across Oregon including Corvallis, Bend and Portland. Kotek’s visits will also focus on getting Oregonians out to vote, according to campaign officials.
Watch KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. on October 24 to hear from the Johnson and Drazan campaigns as well as more details from Kotek’s visit to Eugene.