...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek visits Eugene to talk reproductive rights

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek speaks in Portland
Courtesy: Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights.

This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore. Kotek’s campaign says the candidate will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to towns across Oregon including Corvallis, Bend and Portland. Kotek’s visits will also focus on getting Oregonians out to vote, according to campaign officials.

Watch KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. on October 24 to hear from the Johnson and Drazan campaigns as well as more details from Kotek’s visit to Eugene.

