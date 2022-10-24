Gubernatorial candidates talk reproductive health, homelessness and Measure 110

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights.
This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore.
Kotek’s campaign says she will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to towns across Oregon including Corvallis, Bend and Portland.
Kotek’s visits will also focus on getting Oregonians out to vote, according to campaign officials.
The key takeaway from this visit to Eugene? Kotek said she wants to get more help to families who really need access, like those who live below the poverty line.
"I think it's important to keep in mind that economic advancement and economic freedom is also tied to access to health care, and in this case, access to reproductive health care that Oregonians need to make their choices about when to start a family," Kotek said.
The democratic candidate said she's been fighting for more access to reproductive health care for years, even before the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made, back in June of 2022. She said she and other state officials, during the 2016 presidential election, worked to make sure this care stayed protected in Oregon.
"So here in Oregon, we knew that threat was on the horizon, and we said, we must put into statute, into state law, access to reproductive health care. Abortion and other kinds of reproductive health care to make crystal clear. And now with the decision of the Supreme Court, we're probably going to have to, we will have to consider a constitutional change to further protect the right to privacy here our state," she said.
During the last debate between the candidates, Drazan and Johnson, along with Kotek, were all asked if they would be in favor of spending taxpayer money to help people from outside the state access abortions. Johnson also made a stop in Eugene Monday night.
Both Drazan and Johnson said no.
"Public funds should not be used to invite people from other states to come into Oregon to receive an abortion. Abortion is legal in Oregon, and as governor, it will remain so, and people from other state would be able to come into Oregon to receive abortion services. But I do not believe that's the proper use of taxpayer dollars," Drazan said.
"I am absolutely pro-choice, but I believe that Oregon taxpayer money should be used for health care for Oregonians," Johnson said. "I would not use taxpayer money to pay abortions, but rely on planned parenthood's past practice of helping financially."
Kotek addressed this question again, during her visit to Eugene.
"Access to health care when it has been not denied, freedoms of people in Oregon and around the country have been denied by the actions of the Supreme Court, people have to step up. And I will support Oregon, and Oregon resources being used to help people who need access to care," Kotek said.
Homelessness is also a big issue on voters' minds this election season.
Kotek told KEZI 9 News she wants to help everyone get the resources they need, to get off the streets.
"I think it's important for the entire state government, under a new governor to be much more involved helping our local government address this issue," she said.
She also said she'd like to announce a state of emergency on the homeless crisis in Oregon. This is something Drazan said she'd also like to do.
"We have got to recognize that the people who are living on the streets have extended needs beyond simply housing, and giving people a key to a tiny house is not going to solve all these problems. We've got to recognize the complexity of this challenge," Drazan said. "And ensure that homelessness is rare and temporary and we do not accept that it will remain permanent and chronic in our state."
Johnson said the problem with the homeless issue, is that no one seems to agree on how to approach the issue.
"I think that it is imperative that we have metrics to measure our success," she said.
Another big topic on voters' minds is Measure 110.
Kotek said she wants to follow through on the promise that people will get the treatment they need.
"Voters decided that instead of sending someone in and out of jail, if they have a mental health or addiction issue, they should get treatment. And that is what I want to do as governor, follow through on the promise, when voters said 'We want this to happen, it has to happen,'" Kotek said.
Johnson wants it to be up to the people.
"I think Measure 110 was a catastrophic mistake," Johnson said. "We still have the problem that the people should want to seek the service, and right now, there is no ramification if they don't."
Drazan said the measure needs to be repealed.
"We must repeal the portions of Ballot Measure 110 that decriminalized hard drugs. We have to do that," Drazan said. "If we're serious about solving the homeless challenges in our streets, we also have to be serious about insuring that people have the opportunity to actually get help, and actually get into long term recovery."
Election day is on Tuesday, November 8. The deadline to return postmarked ballots is November 8, at 8 p.m. The same goes for returning ballots in person.