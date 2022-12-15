GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried out on December 13 along with the Springfield Building Official, Springfield Code Enforcement, and the Springfield Police Department after increased police calls and reports of fire and health code violations. Officials said the inspection found that the conditions inside the building posed “present and imminent danger” to the occupants, and the occupants were issued a Notice of Violation. The Fire Marshal’s Office said the occupants were given an opportunity to correct the code violations after the building was placed on a 24-hour fire watch.

On December 14, residents were evicted, with the building being totally vacated by 8 p.m., according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. The office also said the building was surrounded by security and fencing to keep people out of the unsafe site.

According to the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office, conditions withing the GuestHouse were squalid. Among the safety code violations, they said they found the fire alarm monitoring panel was tampered with and non-functional, and many fire separation walls and doors were damaged and non-functional. Inspectors said they found multiple guest room doors had been screwed shut by occupants, with most or all of the hardware missing. Inspectors also said they found live electrical wiring hanging from many sections of the ceiling, and several sections of the ceiling assembly were missing. Finally, inspectors also said they found heavy concentrations of mold as well as raw sewage that increased the threat to occupants’ health.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the property had been abandoned by the previous on-site management company, Ali Hospitality, in November 2022. The Fire Marshal’s Office said the property was turned over to Ampleo, a real estate receivership representative that declined to repair the violations inspectors found, leading to the evacuation of the building. The Fire Marshal’s Office said Ampleo is working with local agencies including Carry it Forward and HIV Alliance to help ensure the safety and relocation of the estimated 75 people who were staying at the location.

KEZI has reached out to the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office for further comment on the situation, but has yet to hear back.