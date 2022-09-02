Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend.
The shooting left three dead, including the gunman.
Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Ceasefire Oregon Education Foundation executive director Penny Okamoto helped to write the measure. She said the measure would help reduce gun violence in the state.
"Permit-to-purchase has been shown to reduce suicide and homicide," said Okamoto. "Homicide by 28% when Connecticut enacted theirs, and suicide by 33% when Connecticut enacted their permit-to-purchase."
According to Bend Police, the Safeway shooter was found with four magazines holding 30 rounds of ammunition each for his AR-15. Okamoto believes if Measure 114 had been enacted, it would have prevented the Safeway shooter from amassing high capacity magazines.
However, Gunrunner Arms co-owner Adam Bryce is against Measure 114 and said it violates the Second Amendment.
"It's not constitutional," said Bryce. "There's no other right where you have to have a permit."
Bryce believes the ban on high capacity magazines would do nothing to stop violence.
"It doesn't matter how big the magazine is," said Bryce. "I can change magazines fast enough. I can take a 10-round magazine and keep continuous fire going with that. It's just a matter of practicing changing magazines."
Bryce said another law wouldn't prevent a criminal from committing another crime.
"The actual problem has been that we don't enforce the laws we have," said Bryce. "Attempting to take away a responsible person's rights doesn't help anybody."
But activists like Okamoto believe Measure 114 is a critical step to reducing gun related deaths and keeping vulnerable communities safe.
"After Buffalo, Uvalde, Highland Park and now Bend, people are fed up," said Okamoto. "Licensing is the strongest law you can pass against gun violence."
Currently, 14 states and Washington D.C. have enacted permit-to-purchase laws. Nine states and D.C. have enacted laws banning high capacity magazines.
The full text of the measure can be read here.