Gun sales up as gun control Measure 114 looks to pass

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Measure 114, a bill that will enact restrictions on firearm purchases and magazine sizes, is looking likely to pass with over 51% of Oregon voters in favor of the bill, and gun retailers are seeing an increase in customers looking to buy before the law goes into effect.

Measure 114 is set to take effect 30 days after the certification of the election on December 15. The law would require a permit, as well as hands-on safety training and fingerprinting provided by law enforcement, to buy a gun. The measure would also ban the sale of magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Under the measure, it would not be illegal to own a gun without a permit, but the permit is required to purchase one.

Sponsors of the bill say it would go a long way to curb gun violence. However, some have criticized the law for being too vague in its implementation, and for the effects it will have on firearm sellers. One such individual is Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, who issued a statement saying the Linn County Sheriff’s Office would not enforce some parts of the measure when it first looked to pass.

Most gun shops that KEZI reached out to did not want to comment on the measure’s passage until the bill was certified. Many did say they were hesitant about the bill due to a backlog of background checks with the police database. However, many firearms retailers said they saw their gun sales increase before the measure was passed. Tom Eichhorn, a resident of Eugene and former law enforcement officer said he expects people to buy more guns while they still can.

“I expect gun sales will continue to climb as people try to get it as they can because they’re afraid their rights are going to be violated, that they're not going to be able to have the right to defend themselves anymore, and I think that's a real worry for a lot of people,” Eichhorn said.

There were over 200,000 background checks for firearm purchases in the first half of 2022 in Oregon, and over the entirety of 2021 just over 1,000 people were denied guns due to background checks. Under the new measure, failing to conduct proper background checks can result in a fine of more than $6,000. In addition, the sale or transfer of guns to someone without a permit will be a Class A Misdemeanor, and repeat violations could lead to that misdemeanor becoming a felony.