Gun store owners prepare as Measure 114 faces multiple legal challenges

EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date.

The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision about whether the start date will be delayed could be made in the coming days. Measure 114 is still set to take effect on Dec. 8.

The lawsuit was filed by the Oregon Firearms Federation, some sheriffs and some gun store owners. It calls for the courts to strike down the measure as unconstitutional.

"I'm really hoping that they're able to make some headway in the courts," said Ken Bob Johnson, the owner of Northwest Arsenal in Eugene.

Johnson and other gun stores may have to temporarily stop gun sales as law enforcement agencies scramble to implement a permitting process.

"If nothing stops 114, we're going to have to stop firearm sales until people can start getting their firearm owners permits," Johnson said.

Oregon State Police are still working out the details of the permitting process. Officials said applications will be available on their website starting Dec. 8. However, there are still questions about how applicants can meet the criteria required for applications to be approved.

Measure 114 requires applicants to complete an approved firearm safety course from a certified instructor before they can receive a permit.

"They don't have certified instructors to teach the new curriculum," Johnson said. "I don't even think they have the curriculum yet."

KEZI asked Oregon State Police about the status of the certified instructors and firearms safety courses.

"Oregon State Police does not currently have a list of certified instructors," OSP officials told KEZI. "The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police are currently working on the in person proficiency requirements. The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association is working on an online component for the written testing."

Supporters of Measure 114 are speaking out against the legal challenges. In court papers filed Wednesday, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum argued delaying Measure 114's start date would cause unnecessary deaths.