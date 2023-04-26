Gunshots reported in south Eugene university neighborhood

EUGENE, Ore -- Gunshots were reported to have gone off recently, startling neighbors near the University of Oregon campus.
The incident is said to have taken place in the night of April 20. Eugene Police Department first got a call from the area of east 21st Avenue and Agate Street. Police said the call came in at 10:38 p.m., and the caller reported gunshots going off. Officers responded to the incident quickly.
According to Police Captain Doug Mozan, the department gets calls about shots fired all the time. Officers are instructed to head to the area and immediately start looking for evidence, but also look for victims who might be injured to administer first aid.
There was an additional caller who reported a vehicle driving around near Washburne Park, and the vehicle sounded like it had loud custom engines. They also said someone was shooting from it. In this case, after investigating, officers found no bullet casings in the area. Despite this some neighbors are still on edge.
Bonnie Bland, a resident of the neighborhood, was inside her house putting her baby back to sleep on the night of April 20 when she heard multiple pops go off. She initially wrote off the sounds as someone playing with fire works. But she kept hearing them moving throughout the neighborhood, and she started to suspect they were gunshots.
"I mean, if there is somebody shooting guns in your neighborhood, that doesn't make you feel good," Bland said.
For her and many other residents, the threat of gun violence is very real. Greg Martin, another neighbor and University of Oregon student, was texting a friend when he heard the reported gunshots. He also isn't convinced it was a car that made those noises. He said he has family in law enforcement, and he knows what a gun shot sounds like.
Martin said, "There's a very strong distinction between a gunshot and a loud vehicle and I feel like if it was more than a loud vehicle you would hear more than five to six shots."
According to early numbers from Eugene Police, reports of shots fired are up in 2023. So far, there have been 272 reported calls in 2023.
Numerous other residents also heard the loud noises. They also saw police cars going through the area afterwards.
When it comes to cases like these, Captain Doug Mozan said it's important for people to call in as quickly as possible. A higher number of calls and statements allows police to pinpoint where potential shots may be coming from which goes a long way to catching the suspect.
Mozan said, "We're actively investigating cases, where we know that they are shots fired. We can confirm that with either latent evidence or witness statement or video evidence."
Again, police said no bullet casings were found in the area.