Haight Creek Fire grows to 100 acres as firefighters struggle with rugged terrain

CROW, Ore. – A wildfire in a remote area southwest of Crow is slowly growing thanks to heavy fuel and steep terrain, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the Haight Creek Fire is burning about 100 acres of rugged and heavily wooded forest southwest of Crow as of 9 p.m. on July 19. Forestry officials said the fire is 0% contained, and firefighters are challenged by the steep terrain and heavy fuels in the fire’s area, making it difficult to reach. However, ODF also said the fire is burning in a remote area and no people, structures or powerlines are currently threatened by it.

ODF said crews worked through the night to build a fire line around the current area of the fire, which is burning most intensely on its north end. ODF said more than 140 firefighters were working on the fire, with dozens of ground vehicles and 15 aircraft supporting them. Aircraft are scooping water from the nearby Fern Ridge Reservoir to dump on the fire, and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office advised those who wished to recreate on the reservoir to reconsider for the time being.

ODF said Oxbow Road is closed near the fire to assist firefighting efforts. The public is advised to avoid the area for their own safety. ODF said they are investigating the cause of the fire.