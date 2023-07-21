Haight Creek Fire now at 10% containment

VENETA, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry officials said that as of Friday morning the Haight Creek Fire burning about 13 miles southwest of Veneta is now 10 percent contained.

Fire crews worked overnight to improve the fire perimeter’s fire line by building a direct line around the fire’s perimeter and removing dead timber and other overhead hazards, ODF officials said. Forestry officials said that as of July 21 fire’s estimated size is currently at 107 acres following improved access and more accurate mapping.

“I just returned from visiting the fire line, and I’m very impressed with what I witnessed,” said Ole Buch, ODF’s District Forester. “The forward progress of the fire has been stopped, and I’m excited to report that the entire fire perimeter has a direct line around it. That’s an impressive accomplishment given the steep terrain and heavy fuels. I feel good about where we are at, and I’m looking forward to continued progress tomorrow.”

State forestry officials said that all type-one helicopters and one type-two helicopter have been released from the fire, but have retained a pair of type-two helicopters to assist with mop-up work and to be present for any risks.

Oxbow Road remains closed due to fire activity and the public is urged to avoid the area for their own safety, ODF said. Forestry officials said that no structures are threatened by the fire.

Forestry officials said the Haight Creek Fire started on the evening of July 18 on Bureau of Land Management land protected by ODF, and its cause is still under investigation.