Haight Fire now at 40 percent containment with mop-up work underway

VENETA, Ore. – Firefighters have reached 40 percent containment on the Haight Fire burning southwest of Veneta, according to state forestry officials.

Oregon Department of Forestry officials said that mop-up work continues, as fire crews work to clear flammable materials from the area. On Sunday, access into the fire’s perimeter increased as firefighters cleared overhead hazards near the fire line, authorities said.

“Fighting an active fire always draws a lot of the public’s attention, but the mop-up phase is equally important, and it takes considerably more time,” said Ole Buch, ODF District Forester, “Folks are often surprised that trapped heat within the fire can smolder for months and even put off smoke. District staff will patrol the fire’s perimeter throughout the summer to keep a close eye.”

Smoke from the Haight Fire’s interior as well as from larger fires elsewhere in the state will likely continue to be visible, forestry officials said. ODF said they will continue patrolling the fire’s perimeter to ensure fire activity remains within its footprint.

Oxbow Road remains closed due to fire activity in the area, and the public is urged to avoid the area for their own safety, forestry officials said. ODF said that the fire’s cause remains under investigation.