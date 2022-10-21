Halloween pumpkins pricier due to inflation, Eugene farm says

EUGENE, Ore. -- With folks planning trips to local pumpkin patches as Halloween approaches, it’s likely that while the visits won’t cost much more than previous years, the pumpkin itself will.
About 149 million Americans buy a pumpkin for Halloween each year. However, due to inflation, prices on many goods have gone up in 2022, and pumpkin farmers aren’t being spared. Johnson Farms in northeast Eugene says the price of growing their pumpkins is increasing, which means the price of the pumpkins at the grocery store will also likely increase. The average pumpkin in 2022 will cost about $5.40 -- a 57 cent increase from 2021 representing a 12% price jump.
On top of rising costs to grow a pumpkin, Johnson Farms says they’ve also had to pay their employees more so they can deal with inflation as well.