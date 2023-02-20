Harrisburg schools stay in session despite power outage

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- Residents in Harrisburg were without power for part of their morning on Monday.
Electricity across town went out just before 10 a.m. on February 20, and came back on a little bit before Noon, despite preliminary estimates that it would come on by 4 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage was an issue with a substation. Because of the power outage, schools across town were temporarily without electricity, but school officials decided they were able to safely keep kids in school.
“We decided there's really no safety risk here,” said Greg Chapman, the principal of Harrisburg High School. “All of our classrooms have big windows, so there's lots of light. The only thing we don't have is heat, and luckily it's not a super cold day. So we made the decision that it's logistically feasible and just as safe to keep kids here as to close school for the day.”
Principal Chapman said teachers adjusted their teaching plans to make up for the power outage. Even the welding class was doing paper activities. Principals walked through the classrooms to check up on the students as well.