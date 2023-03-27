Harrisburg student explains racist classroom photo, parents react

HARRISBURG, Ore. — A controversial photo made its way around Harrisburg High School after it was taken in a classroom and posted on Snapchat. In it were many racist comments and drawings on a whiteboard that were derogatory towards black people.
The student who took the photo, who wished to remain anonymous, told KEZI it was an attempt at a joke.
"It's not a good joke at all to make. But they didn't mean it, even though it was a really bad thing to do. One of the kids who was even writing stuff was part black," the student said.
The student said they were in their Wednesday math class and had finished up their assignments for the day when the photo was taken.
"A lot of times, when we get finished with our work, our teachers let us play hangman on the board or something like that. Or draw on the board when we are finished with our work," the student said.
As for the teacher, the student said at the time, he was putting grades into the grade book.
"They just kind of drew it, and I was like, 'Oh, what's that,' and took a picture. But right after my teacher saw what they drew, he looked over and said that it needs to be erased now, and said it wasn't okay," the student said.
But the photo had already made its rounds across campus. Parent Dawn LeMaster said her son, a senior at the school, showed her the picture when he got home.
"It's extremely disturbing, to be perfectly frank. It's very sickening and very sad and kind of scary, to be honest. I don't want to see that coming to our town. We talked about it yesterday, we didn't think it would be here. But there is no 'here or there' anymore; it seems to be all the same," LeMaster said.
In an email about the situation, principal Greg Chapman said:
"We received this report late last week. We take all reports of this nature very seriously, and we immediately began an investigation which is still underway. We cannot comment further until the investigation is complete."
The student said that Chapman went into their classroom after the incident and spoke with them.
"Our principal talked to the specific class that it happened in and said that we'd be doing sensitivity assignments and things like that. Making sure that we will be thinking more about what we're doing," the student said.