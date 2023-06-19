Hat Rock, Mt. Hebron fires now fully contained, state fire officials say

PENDLETON, Ore. – Oregon State Fire Marshal officials said on Saturday that two wildfires in northeastern Oregon have been fully contained and management has been returned to local fire authorities.

OSFM officials said the Hat Rock fire was 100 percent contained on June 17 to a burned area of 16,816 acres. At the peak of the incident, a total of 243 structures were threatened, of which 65 were residences, authorities said. Fire officials said no structures were damaged or lost in the fire, and the last flare-ups occurred on June 15.

The Mt. Hebron fire was contained to 370 acres and fully contained as of June 16, authorities said.

“I want to thank the Umatilla County Fire District and all the firefighters for their hard work, the landowners and community members that rose to the occasion to protect their neighbors, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for their collaborative work, and the community for their support of the firefighters working long hours," OSFM Agency Administrator Travis Medema said.

All evacuation orders were lifted on June 17 by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office except for a Level 1 order on Juniper Canyon Road, which was expected to be removed later that day, authorities said.