Hawk hit by car released after making full recovery

EUGENE, Ore. -- A red-tailed hawk that had been hit by a car in November was released back into the wild Thursday after making a full recovery.

On November 3, two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of a car they had moved to park. The hawk had been hit by the car and had apparently stuck in its grille for some time before the vehicle pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The valets reported the injured bird to the Cascades Raptor Center, who sent a doctor to extricate the bird and bring it in for recovery.

Doctors at the Cascades Raptor Center named the hawk Gordon, after the hotel he was found at, and discovered that he only had a broken pelvis. Gordon spent a total of 65 days recovering at the raptor center, during which his bones healed perfectly and he re-learned how to catch prey and fly.

“In terms of how the whole process went from when we were called, how quickly we were able to go out, until the release, all the steps – they worked like picture perfect,” said Dr. Ulrike Streicher, the veterinarian at Cascades Raptor Center who oversaw Gordon’s recovery. “In terms of a rescue story, that’s really as good as it gets.”

The raptor center said they wanted to release the bird near the end of December, before Christmas, but freezing rain and chill temperatures made them reconsider. On January 5, the weather was finally calm and warm enough to release Gordon into an environment with plenty of prey for him to hunt. Raptor center staff took him to the Howard Buford Recreation Area to set him loose, saying the area near Mount Pisgah is the hawk’s natural habitat.