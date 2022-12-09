Hawk recovering after being hit by car

EUGENE, Ore. -- A hawk is on the road to recovery at the Cascades Raptor Center after it was hit by a car in November.
When two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace went to park a car on November 3, they were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of the car. The hawk’s wings were reportedly spread against the grille of the car, its right leg was wedged in the crack of the bumper, and it was stuck on the hood for some time until the car pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The driver said he had thought he had hit something on the highway, but didn’t see anything in the rear-view mirror and kept driving.
The injured bird was reported to the Cascades Raptor Center, and Dr. Ulrike Streicher came to help the hawk. Dr. Streicher said that when she arrived, it took a while to extricate the hawk from the car because it was holding on tight due to stress. Dr. Streicher said she had to reach through the grille to pull the bird out, scratching her hand and the hawk.
When the hawk was brought in to the raptor center, the prognosis wasn’t good. Dr. Streicher said she at first believed the hawk had a broken femur, which would be very hard to fix. However, X-rays showed the bird only had a broken pelvis, which Dr. Streicher says is much faster and easier to heal with enough rest. Now, the bird is recovering nicely, and the Cascades Raptor Center hopes to be able to release the hawk back into the wild before Christmas.
“We couldn't do all this rescue work without the public,” Dr. Streicher said. “Without their concern about wildlife, without them calling us, without their help get wildlife out here, without their financial support. We couldn't do it without their support, so I would love to say thanks”