Hawk recovering after being hit by car

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM
PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to
50 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM
PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to
50 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Hawk recovering after being hit by car

  • Updated
  • 0
Injured hawk recovering

EUGENE, Ore. -- A hawk is on the road to recovery at the Cascades Raptor Center after it was hit by a car in November.

When two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace went to park a car on November 3, they were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of the car. The hawk’s wings were reportedly spread against the grille of the car, its right leg was wedged in the crack of the bumper, and it was stuck on the hood for some time until the car pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The driver said he had thought he had hit something on the highway, but didn’t see anything in the rear-view mirror and kept driving.

Hawk trapped in car's grille

The injured bird was reported to the Cascades Raptor Center, and Dr. Ulrike Streicher came to help the hawk. Dr. Streicher said that when she arrived, it took a while to extricate the hawk from the car because it was holding on tight due to stress. Dr. Streicher said she had to reach through the grille to pull the bird out, scratching her hand and the hawk.

When the hawk was brought in to the raptor center, the prognosis wasn’t good. Dr. Streicher said she at first believed the hawk had a broken femur, which would be very hard to fix. However, X-rays showed the bird only had a broken pelvis, which Dr. Streicher says is much faster and easier to heal with enough rest. Now, the bird is recovering nicely, and the Cascades Raptor Center hopes to be able to release the hawk back into the wild before Christmas.

“We couldn't do all this rescue work without the public,” Dr. Streicher said. “Without their concern about wildlife, without them calling us, without their help get wildlife out here, without their financial support. We couldn't do it without their support, so I would love to say thanks”

Tags

Recommended for you