Hazard warning lifted for Nye Beach near Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. – Newport city officials said on Thursday that a hazard warning has been lifted for a popular local beach that was threatened earlier this week by local contaminated water from the city’s water treatment plant.
Inconsistencies in the City of Newport Wastewater Treatment Plant’s chlorine disinfection process on July 9 led to 1,180,000 gallons of incompletely treated water being discharged into the Pacific Ocean near Nye Beach, city officials said. The city said they notified Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Emergency Response System and conducted samples of discharge water and at the beaches at Don Davis Park.
The hazard was lifted and sampling ended after testing confirmed that bacteria levels had returned to background natural levels, authorities said.
