Hazardous air has some hazardous consequences

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Air quality has dropped to hazardous levels in some areas as an advisory remains in effect for Lane County.
Wildfires in the Cascades have been spreading for weeks, but smoke managed to stay clear of the valley until the wind shifted and pushed smoke and ash west.
Travis Knudsen, Public Affairs Manager at the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, said the weather pattern changed over the weekend and sent the smoke in the direction of Lane County.
“We expect it to be with us for the next couple of days,” Knudsen said. “The opportunity for things to improve for us dramatically doesn't arrive until we see that high pressure center break down and we see winds shift directions once again."
Until then, the air quality is expected to stay poor, and the side-effects of smoke exposure are already being felt.
Short-term effects of smoke include headache, fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, itchy-watery eyes, and more. These effects are caused by the tiny particulate matter in the smoke.
“When you breathe them in, because they are so small, they can get deeper into your lungs and they can create inflammation,” Knudsen said. “They’re small enough that they can penetrate through your lungs and get into the blood stream and then create inflammation elsewhere throughout your body.”
Teachers at Little Hoots Child Care said they are even seeing children as young as infants experiencing side-effects.
“Some of them are rubbing their eyes a little bit more,” Nic Navarro, teacher at Little Hoots, said. “I had some kids yesterday complain that it was hurting their eyes.”
Officials say the exposure is a huge risk right now, not just because of the side-effects, but also because we are unaware of what the long-term effects are because wildfires have only gotten significantly worse in just the past couple of years.
“One of the questions I think that doctors are asking is, we are seeing a lot of exposure to wildfire smoke at a level that our society hasn’t really seen,” Knudsen said. “All of us who are breathing this exposure to smoke a couple days a year for many years – what does this look like for us in terms of health diagnoses 30 years from now? That’s an answer that’s not yet known to that question.”
To protect yourself from smoke, officials said to wear a mask, avoid the hazardous air as much as possible, invest in an air purifier, stay hydrated, and pay attention to the air quality.
“We all need to get better about thinking about the air quality, asking ourselves, ‘what is the air quality outside,’ when we’re making plans in the same way that we’re asking ourselves, ‘what is the weather going to be,’” Knudsen said. “Those questions should be equal to one another.”
The air quality advisories are expected to remain in effect through Thursday or Friday.