Hazardous air has some hazardous consequences

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 105 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. A tad
cooler for Wednesday, with highs 95 to 102. Expect continued
warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s
to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Hazardous air has some hazardous consequences

  • Updated
  • 0

People are already feeling the effects of wildfire smoke shifting through Lane County.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Air quality has dropped to hazardous levels in some areas as an advisory remains in effect for Lane County.

Wildfires in the Cascades have been spreading for weeks, but smoke managed to stay clear of the valley until the wind shifted and pushed smoke and ash west.

Hazardous air quality advisory

Smoke from nearby wildfires are shifting through Lane County

Travis Knudsen, Public Affairs Manager at the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, said the weather pattern changed over the weekend and sent the smoke in the direction of Lane County.

“We expect it to be with us for the next couple of days,” Knudsen said. “The opportunity for things to improve for us dramatically doesn't arrive until we see that high pressure center break down and we see winds shift directions once again."

Until then, the air quality is expected to stay poor, and the side-effects of smoke exposure are already being felt.

Short-term effects of smoke include headache, fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, itchy-watery eyes, and more. These effects are caused by the tiny particulate matter in the smoke.

“When you breathe them in, because they are so small, they can get deeper into your lungs and they can create inflammation,” Knudsen said. “They’re small enough that they can penetrate through your lungs and get into the blood stream and then create inflammation elsewhere throughout your body.”

Hazardous air quality in Lane County

The hazardous air can have short- and long-term health consequences.

Teachers at Little Hoots Child Care said they are even seeing children as young as infants experiencing side-effects.

“Some of them are rubbing their eyes a little bit more,” Nic Navarro, teacher at Little Hoots, said. “I had some kids yesterday complain that it was hurting their eyes.”

Officials say the exposure is a huge risk right now, not just because of the side-effects, but also because we are unaware of what the long-term effects are because wildfires have only gotten significantly worse in just the past couple of years.

“One of the questions I think that doctors are asking is, we are seeing a lot of exposure to wildfire smoke at a level that our society hasn’t really seen,” Knudsen said. “All of us who are breathing this exposure to smoke a couple days a year for many years – what does this look like for us in terms of health diagnoses 30 years from now? That’s an answer that’s not yet known to that question.”

Masks to protect from hazardous air

University of Oregon students Areyan Rastawan (left) and Kory Berenson (right) wear masks to protect themselves from the hazardous air.

To protect yourself from smoke, officials said to wear a mask, avoid the hazardous air as much as possible, invest in an air purifier, stay hydrated, and pay attention to the air quality.

“We all need to get better about thinking about the air quality, asking ourselves, ‘what is the air quality outside,’ when we’re making plans in the same way that we’re asking ourselves, ‘what is the weather going to be,’” Knudsen said. “Those questions should be equal to one another.”

The air quality advisories are expected to remain in effect through Thursday or Friday.

Jennifer Singh joined the KEZI 9 News team in July 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Jennifer, you can email her at jsingh@kezi.com.