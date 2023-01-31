 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

Head-on collision near Lyons leaves one dead, two injured

  0
Linn County Sheriff's Office

LYONS, Ore. -- A car crash Monday afternoon hospitalized two people with serious injuries and left another dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Linn County deputies, the dispatch center heard a 911 call reporting a loud collision on Lyons-Mill City Drive near the intersection of Mowitch Street outside Lyons at about 3:10 p.m. on January 30. The LCSO said deputies arrived minutes later to find two vehicles had collided head-on, and one of the drivers was unresponsive. According to deputies, the unresponsive driver, later identified as Jesse Guzman, 23, of Stayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies said their investigation revealed Guzman was traveling east on Lyons-Mill City Drive when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed into the opposing lane, hitting an oncoming Honda Civic. The LCSO said the occupants of the Civic were taken to a Salem-area hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said they are still investigating to find the cause of the crash.

The LCSO said law enforcement agencies throughout Linn County responded to multiple fatal crashes on January 30 impacting family, friends and community members related to those who lost their lives. The LCSO wants to remind everyone to drive with care, and says that any reckless behavior will be investigated fully and that those committing criminal acts will be held accountable.

