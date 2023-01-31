Head-on collision near Lyons leaves one dead, two injured

LYONS, Ore. -- A car crash Monday afternoon hospitalized two people with serious injuries and left another dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Linn County deputies, the dispatch center heard a 911 call reporting a loud collision on Lyons-Mill City Drive near the intersection of Mowitch Street outside Lyons at about 3:10 p.m. on January 30. The LCSO said deputies arrived minutes later to find two vehicles had collided head-on, and one of the drivers was unresponsive. According to deputies, the unresponsive driver, later identified as Jesse Guzman, 23, of Stayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies said their investigation revealed Guzman was traveling east on Lyons-Mill City Drive when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed into the opposing lane, hitting an oncoming Honda Civic. The LCSO said the occupants of the Civic were taken to a Salem-area hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said they are still investigating to find the cause of the crash.
The LCSO said law enforcement agencies throughout Linn County responded to multiple fatal crashes on January 30 impacting family, friends and community members related to those who lost their lives. The LCSO wants to remind everyone to drive with care, and says that any reckless behavior will be investigated fully and that those committing criminal acts will be held accountable.