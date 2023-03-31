Head-on crash north of Junction City kills one, sends another to hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A deadly head-on collision that temporarily blocked Highway 99 a few miles north of Junction City killed one person and sent another to the hospital Friday morning.
The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on March 31, and involved a car and a truck crashing head-on into each other. One death has been confirmed by Oregon State Police, and one person has been sent to the hospital and is in stable but serious condition, OSP said.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 99 East was closed for several hours at milepost 32, north of Junction City. Oregon State Police and other law enforcement as well as emergency personnel were on the scene conducting cleanup and an investigation. ODOT recommended driving with caution and using an alternate route, and watching for emergency responders. ODOT announced the roadway was open at 1:15 p.m.
This is a developing situation. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more details as they come to light.