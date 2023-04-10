Head-on crash on Highway 101 leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

LAKESIDE, Ore. – One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital after a head on crash on Highway 101 last Monday, Oregon State Police said.
OSP said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 2:27 p.m. on April 3 on Highway 101 just south of Lakeview. Troopers said their preliminary investigation found a white Ford pick-up truck had been traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and crashed into a silver SUV. According to OSP, the 61-year-old driver of the pick-up was declared deceased at the scene, and the 70-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Highway 101 was closed for several hours while authorities cleaned up the scene and conducted an investigation. OSP said they were assisted by the Coos County Sheriff’s office, Hauser Fire District, Bay Cities Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.