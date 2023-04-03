Health care unions and hospitals compromise on bill to solve medical staffing woes

SALEM, Ore. -- Multiple health care worker unions and the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) said they’ve reached an agreement on amending proposed legislation to address Oregon’s ongoing health care staffing crisis.
House Bill 2697 would require hospitals to develop staffing plans. The bill is scheduled for a work session April 3 in a House committee. So far, the bill has gone through one hearing and one work session with the House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee. Nurses who testified in Salem earlier in March said the bill would help combat widespread burnout, but OAHHS officials and other opponents argued that it would create new difficulties for hospitals without solving the problem.
The amended bill would establish nurse-to-patient ratios in many hospital settings, along with committees for providers in additional hospital setting to create standards for improving staffing. It does not specify exactly how the amended bill would differ from earlier versions.
“We’re grateful for the collective efforts that led to this agreement,” said Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of OAHHS. “The bill supports our hardworking frontline staff and reduces many of the administrative burdens hospitals currently face. We’re also thankful for labor’s support and commitment to the package of bills that will help protect access to care in our communities.”