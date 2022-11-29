Health officials continue vaccination against mpox (monkeypox) as cases jump

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After a sudden increase in the number of reported cases of mpox, otherwise known as monkeypox, officials at the Oregon Health Authority are reaffirming a commitment to making the vaccine against the disease readily available for those who need it.

According to the OHA, 19 cases of mpox have been reported to public health departments since November 9. Four of those were confirmed by Lane County Public Health to be in Lane County. The OHA says this jump in cases should serve as a reminder that the virus has not gone away, and that people should be wary of infection.

The OHA urges health care providers to keep mpox in mind when seeing patients with symptoms regardless of their reported risk. OHA officials say Oregon now has 259 mpox cases. Officials say that infection rates are highest among people living in Multnomah County, those aged between 30 and 39 and Latino and African-American individuals.

The OHA says over 17,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox have been administered in Oregon. They also said that this, in addition to a strong community-based response to early reports of the outbreak, led to the initial large decrease in cases. The OHA says they have been working to get Jynneos vaccines to local clinics and public health departments, and have encouraged at-risk individuals to get it alongside COVID-19 shots and boosters to reduce stigma.

Mpox is spread by close, skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals. The OHA says those who suspect they might have mpox should contact their health care provider to let them know before going in to be seen.