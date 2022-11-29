Health officials continue vaccination against mpox (monkeypox) as cases jump

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14
ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at
12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST
Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Health officials continue vaccination against mpox (monkeypox) as cases jump

  Updated
Monkeypox colorized

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After a sudden increase in the number of reported cases of mpox, otherwise known as monkeypox, officials at the Oregon Health Authority are reaffirming a commitment to making the vaccine against the disease readily available for those who need it.

According to the OHA, 19 cases of mpox have been reported to public health departments since November 9. Four of those were confirmed by Lane County Public Health to be in Lane County. The OHA says this jump in cases should serve as a reminder that the virus has not gone away, and that people should be wary of infection.

The OHA urges health care providers to keep mpox in mind when seeing patients with symptoms regardless of their reported risk. OHA officials say Oregon now has 259 mpox cases. Officials say that infection rates are highest among people living in Multnomah County, those aged between 30 and 39 and Latino and African-American individuals.

The OHA says over 17,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox have been administered in Oregon. They also said that this, in addition to a strong community-based response to early reports of the outbreak, led to the initial large decrease in cases. The OHA says they have been working to get Jynneos vaccines to local clinics and public health departments, and have encouraged at-risk individuals to get it alongside COVID-19 shots and boosters to reduce stigma.

Mpox is spread by close, skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals. The OHA says those who suspect they might have mpox should contact their health care provider to let them know before going in to be seen.

