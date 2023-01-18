Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 14, including Ukrainian interior minister

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and northwest winds 5 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&