Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Bands of showers will move over the area through this afternoon,
each bringing periods of rain and snow. As it stands, most of the
interior valleys will see mainly rain, but with heavier showers
may see some light snow fall. At elevations below 500 ft, snow
will be shortlived and accumulations will be minimal as
temperatures remain above freezing. Above 500 ft, accumulations up
to 0.25 inch are possible, and higher amounts as you move up in
elevation.

While snow may not be falling, roadways may still become slick so
travel with caution. You can find current road conditions by
dialing 5-1-1.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan

  • 0
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to let student debt relief program go forward
Al Drago/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer.

That's about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire.

The administration had wanted a court order that would have allowed the program to take effect even as court challenges proceed. The justices didn't do that, but agreed to the administration's fallback, setting arguments for late February or early March over whether the program is legal.

President Joe Biden’s plan promises $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness to those with incomes of less than $125,000, or households earning less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, are eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.

The Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades.

More than 26 million people already applied for the relief, with 16 million approved, but the Education Department stopped processing applications last month after a federal judge in Texas struck down the plan.

The Texas case is one of two in which federal judges have forbidden the administration from implementing the loan cancellations.

In a separate lawsuit filed by six states, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis also put the plan on hold, and that case is before the Supreme Court.

The moratorium had been slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

The new expiration date is 60 days after the legal issue has been settled, but no later than the end of August.

Conservative attorneys, Republican lawmakers and business-oriented groups have asserted that Biden overstepped his authority in taking such sweeping action without the assent of Congress. They called it an unfair government giveaway for relatively affluent people at the expense of taxpayers who didn’t pursue higher education.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement following the high court order that the Biden plan “would saddle Americans who didn’t take out loans or already paid theirs off with even more economic woes.” Missouri is one of the six states that sued to block the plan, along with Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina.

The administration has argued that the loan cancellations are legal under a 2003 law aimed at providing help to members of the military. The program is a response to “a devastating pandemic with student loan relief designed to protect vulnerable borrowers from delinquency and default,” the Justice Department said in court papers.

The law, the HEROES Act, allows the secretary of education to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs ... as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency.”

In putting the program on hold, the 8th Circuit panel said there was little harm to borrowers because repayments have been suspended. Allowing the cancellations to proceed before a definitive court ruling would have had än “irreversible impact,” the appeals court said.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, issued a more sweeping ruling the Texas case, finding that such a costly program required clear congressional authorization.

The justices also will confront an important procedural question, whether anyone who has sued faces any legal or financial harm.

The 8th Circuit judges, two Trump appointees and one judge selected by former President George W. Bush, determined there might be financial costs to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, and said that was enough.

In the Texas case, Pittman wrote that plaintiffs Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor could file their lawsuit, though neither faces financial harm. Brown is ineligible for debt relief because her loans are commercially held, and Taylor is eligible for just $10,000 and not the full $20,000 because he didn’t receive a Pell grant.

But Pittman said it was enough that the government did not take public comments on the program, meaning neither person had a chance to provide input on a program they would be at least partially excluded from.

